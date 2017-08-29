Ghana set to lose Manchester United youngster Fosu-Mensah to Holland

Ghana are set to lose faint hopes of snatching Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Holland as the defender has been called up for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat has handed the on-loan Crystal Palace centre-back a call-up to the Dutch national team for the important matches against their opponents for this weekend.

Fosu-Mensah joins because of questions over the wellness of Kenny Tete who is battling with a knee issue.

The 19-year old is still eligible to play for Ghana as he has not played for the Dutch senior national team even though he turned out for their junior sides.

This means he can still play for Ghana where both of his parents are from with the Black Stars eyeing World Cup qualification.

Fosu-Mensah was previously chosen to play in the Netherlands U21 squad yet he now has the opportunity to make his introduction for the full national team.

Should he play against France or Bulgaria it will end Ghana's hopes of capping the 19-year-old who is sought after by the Black Stars.

Netherlands confront France on Thursday before a tie with Bulgaria three days.

