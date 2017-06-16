Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan claims high taxes in the UK forced him to leave Sunderland

Former Sunderland forward Asamoah Gyan has revived the debate on how high taxes are high in the U.K by claiming he left because he was paying too much.

The now Shanghai SIPG man is his country’s most celebrated footballer having recently scored his 50th goal for the Black Stars.

Despite his incredible goal scoring returns there are few who still question his decision to leave Sunderland for Al Ain when he was at the peak of his powers.

"[The tax demand on players in Europe] is too much. In England they take like close to 50% [of your salary as tax]. A player trains everyday then at the end of the month you cut his salary by 50%. I don't think it's good," Gyan opined in an interview with Joy Fm.

"Let me reveal this secret; I will say that [high taxes] was one the reasons why I left Sunderland. That was one of the factors. In China they tax too, but there the clubs pay the tax and they give the player a net salary.

"But in England the team doesn't pay, it is the player that has to pay the tax. So it you are earning $100,000 a month, then it's virtually $50,000. But in China if you are earning $100,000, your team pays your taxes and you take home $100,000."

