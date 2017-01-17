Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017:Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan dreaming of elusive Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Gabon

Published on: 17 January 2017
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Asamoah Gyan

The Black Stars will be hoping to end the wait for an Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and captain of the side Asamoah Gyan believes it’s time to bring an end to the pain.

Ghana will open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a slippery encounter against the Cranes of Uganda.

Asamoah Gyan himself will be hoping that he is able to get goals to help the team and also fulfill his personal glory of hitting fifty goals for Ghana.

"I always use Ivory Coast as an example," Gyan told TV3.

"They lost two finals and then won the third one against Ghana on penalties. We can do that too.

"We have quality players and our attitude is what will be decisive. It is very easy to say you can win the trophy, but you must show it on the pitch.

"To win a trophy everyone must get involved. We need to be strong, have depth and hope that we stay injury-free."

 

 

