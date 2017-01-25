Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has history on his sight when the Black Stars come up against Egypt

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will be hoping to play a part in today’s game against the Pharaoh;s of Egypt.

The 31-year-old is closing on a significant landmark as his next goal will be his 50th in international football.

“In tournaments you don’t look for personal glory,” he said at a press conference on Monday when asked about the significance of reaching his half-century.

“Maybe after if I get on the score sheet then I can celebrate personal glory, but as a striker people expect you to score and I am here to win the trophy.”

