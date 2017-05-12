Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan hints ownership of DOL side Phar Rangers

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has fueled speculations that he owns division one side Phar Rangers by refusing to deny if he is the one funding the club.

The speculation was fueled on Sunday when Gyan was mentioned in a tweet by his local manager Samuel Anim Addo.

He has since been observed having a keen interest in the club and nearly let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview.

“I am helping Ghana Football and that is what I can say at this point. I am certainly interested in helping out but that is what it is,” Gyan told Angel FM

“In time I will let everyone know if I am the one behind it or not but it’s something I am certainly interested in.”

“In whatever you are doing you have to look at the future and I have looked at the future and can see that in the next few years they will take over Ghana.”

The Al Ahli man is regarded as a billionaire and can transform the club into a mega force.

