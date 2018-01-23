Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan hits back at 2014 Commission of Inquiry, insists they weren’t fair to him

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has strongly hit back at the 2014 Presidential Commission on Inquiry for recommending that he is offered leadership training, insisting they were not fair to him.

Ghana failed to win a game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and ended up embarrassing the entire nation following a player revolt which compelled the state to fly $4m to settle the appearance fees of the players.

Following the shameful act, the government set up a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to dig out the causes of Ghana’s shambolic show at the tourney and the root cause of the player revolt.

The Black Stars skipper and other senior players in the team were hauled before the PCI in a public hearing, exposing the players to public ridicule and psychological torture.

The PCI after their sitting recommended that the former Sunderland striker be sent to school for leadership training since he lacked leadership in controlling the players during the shameful revolt in Brazil during the World Cup.

But Gyan, who felt insulted by the recommendation of the Commission, in an interview with Hot FM in Accra, has angrily hit back at the PCI insisting they were not fair to him.

“The Commission wasn’t fair to me at all. I have done my best for Ghana by creating jobs in the country,” he puffed.

“In Ghana I have employed 300 people and I pay them every month, I also pay taxes. So I’m doing my best in Ghana’s economy. I haven’t been to a leadership school but I have been doing a lot in the economy,” he argued.

“When I moved from England to UAE, people said I moved because of money and they said the same thing when I moved to China. I will say the money I got is what I’m investing in the country. I have created jobs in the nation. For me the Commission has not been fair to me,” he concluded.

The influential Black Stars skipper argues that someone who has created several jobs in the country and has provided employment for numerous jobless people does not need to be asked to go for leadership training.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

