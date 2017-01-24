Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan insists he’s not after personal glory at AFCON

Black stars skipper Asamoah Gyan reiterates his love for the national team insisting he not chasing any personal glory but the national interest.

Gyan who scored his 8th goal equaled Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o’s AFCON goal record with a powerful header against the Eagles of Mali has watered down claims that he is looking forward to set a new record in the tournament.

The Al Ahli striker insists that winning the ultimate is the target and not for him to emerge with personal laurels.

"In tournaments we don’t look for personal glory," Gyan told pressmen. "When it happens I will be happy but when the team wins I am happier. As captain I need to lead the team to wins, that is the most important thing. After that, if I am lucky to be on the score sheet, I will take it."

"People expect you to score as a striker and that is what I have done over the years. I am still young and I want to win the trophy. It is the reason why we are here," he added.

The Black Stars have to avoid a defeat on Wednesday to win Group D and stay in Port Gentil.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 in twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)