Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan MIGHT quit national team after 2019 AFCON

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is beginning to think of when he will finally say good bye to the national team and they are reports that it could be after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old is the longest serving player in Ghana’s national team having been with the team for the last fourteen years.

However it is very clear that his influence and impact in the team is dwindling after another unimpressive performance against Congo in Kumasi and a contrast in the team while he was out in the second leg.

His team have distanced themselves with reports that he is thinking of pulling way but GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Gyan will walk away if the Black Stars are able to bring an end to their trophy drought in Cameroon where the AFCON is scheduled to be held.

