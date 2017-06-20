Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan not worried by YOUNG ONE tag from Sulley Muntari

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is not worried being described a YOUNG ONE by former international teammate Sulley Muntari adding he respects whatever the former AC Milan midfielder says about him.

Gyan has come under serious criticism after claiming he is an idol of deputy skipper Andre Ayew with fears that such claim could spark fire in the team.

Gyan after the claim was also referred to as a YOUNG ONE by Sulley Muntari.

But the outspoken Ghana captain who sees nothing wrong in claiming a ‘God-father’ position over Andre Ayew says he is not worried by Sulley’s description.

“I am not worried. I have played with Sulley Muntari for so many years and he knows what he is saying. I respect Sulley’s opinion about me,” Gyan told the media.

There have been increasing reports of a perceived feud in the Black Stars camp between Gyan and Andre Ayew but the skipper insists there is a good relation between the two

Gyan chalked a historic 50-goal feet with the Black Stars out of 102 matches to become the first Ghanaian player and the 5th African to have reached that figure.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)