Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan reportedly agrees to join Turkish side Bursaspor

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has reportedly agreed to join Turkish side Bursaspor on a staggering 200,000 euros monthly salary subject to a medical.

The 31-year-old goal scoring machine is at the end of his loan stint with UAE side Al Ahli and is said to be favouring a deal to Turkey with both Alanyaspor and Bursaspor interested.

The deal will reportedly see the Ghanaian forward rake in a massive €200,000 a week in the European country.

According to a report by footballmadeinGhana the club sources have confirmed Gyan will be joining the crocodiles.

“I can confirm that Bursaspor have reached an agreement with Shanghai SIPG and Asamoah and the Ghanaian will sign a two-year deal after his holidays in Ghana,” Nihat Katoglu a close source to the club told footballmadeinghana.com

“Gyan is a great striker and a player Bursaspor have followed so long, now everything is set that he will play for the club,”

The Ghanain has found the back of the net 8 times in the last 21 games for Al Ahli of Dubai.

