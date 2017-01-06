Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan set for sixth straight AFCON in Gabon

Published on: 06 January 2017
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan will be playing in his sixth straight Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon when the competition starts.

The 31-year-old will likely be playing in his last Africa Cup of Nations competition having featured in the last five editions.

Gyan has 7 goals to his name and will be hoping to reproduce his golden moments that has made him one of the best players on the African continent.

Gyan has played in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and the heading to Gabon.

Asamoah Gyan latest videos

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    January 06, 2017 05:31 pm
    We don't know how many minutes he will be able to play.
  • Anokwale says:
    January 06, 2017 06:10 pm
    If Grant has guts he will bring Gyan off the bench. However, he will start him. I hope he understands that if we reach the 65th minute and Gyan does not look like a person who is going to score, we need to move on.
  • GHANA Muntie says:
    January 06, 2017 06:22 pm
    Can he play 90 mins & score 1.5 goals per game???

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations