Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan shifts attention to 2018 World Cup qualifiers

With a high sense of optimism, Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan says Ghana must shift attention to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and forget about the disappointment of the 2017 AFCON.

Ghana ended their chase for the AFCON trophy in a fruitless style despite being the semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven tournaments.

With just a point from two matches in the World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars face an uphill task to make it with Egypt topping the group with six points.

But Gyan in an interview says attention must be shifted to the World Cup qualifiers.

"For now we just have to focus on the World Cup qualifiers, we have a game in a couple of months’ time and we have to win,” he told Metro TV.

He expressed how disappointed the team and Ghanaians were following their failure to win the AFCON.

"Is disappointing, we are all disappointed and I know Ghanaians are disappointed as well, much was expected from us," he added.

Ghana have a slim chance of qualifying for the World Cup but only when they win all their remaining four matches and hope Egypt drop points along the line.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)