Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan tells Ghanaian media to mock Tevez for making China move

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has hit back at the Ghanaian media challenging them to mock Argentina striker Carlos Tevez for making a big money move to Chinese Super League.

Gyan who was a subject of discussion for months following his big money move to Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG says the Chinese League is powerful enough to attract any player on the planet.

Following the move by former Chelsea midfielder Oscar to Shanghai SIPG followed by Carlos Tevez’s move, Gyan has reacted to the massive criticism he wasn handed when he joined the Chinese league.

In a tweet on his official page, the Black Stars and Al Ahli striker tweeted “… now they will understand. Why didn’t they do a program on TV to insult him? I’m waiting for that program.”

