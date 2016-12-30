Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan tells Ghanaian media to mock Tevez for making China move

Published on: 30 December 2016
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has hit back at the Ghanaian media challenging them to mock Argentina striker Carlos Tevez for making a big money move to Chinese Super League.

Gyan who was a subject of discussion for months following his big money move to Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG says the Chinese League is powerful enough to attract any player on the planet.

Following the move by former Chelsea midfielder Oscar to Shanghai SIPG followed by Carlos Tevez’s move, Gyan has reacted to the massive criticism he wasn handed when he joined the Chinese league.

In a tweet on his official page, the Black Stars and Al Ahli striker tweeted “… now they will understand. Why didn’t they do a program on TV to insult him? I’m waiting for that program.”

  • Smokey says:
    December 30, 2016 11:08 am
    Tevez won just about everything in Europe with both Manchester teams and Juventus before he took his move to China so I don't think they will be saying nothing about Tevez. Best thing Gyan can do is get match fit and fully focused on leading us to glory in Gabon next month instead of bitching on Twitter like a little girl.

