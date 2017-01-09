Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan voted for Cristiano Ronaldo to win historic 2016 FIFA Best Player

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan contributed towards Cristiano Ronaldo's historic FIFA player of the year by voting for the Portugal and Real Madrid star in the 2016 FIFA Best player award at first ever Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held in Zurich on Monday night.

Gyan voted for Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar in that order.

The Real Madrid star fought off competition from Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to win the trophy in its inaugural year, making the vote from the Black Stars captain a historic contribution.

Ronaldo, whose remarkable contribution to both club and country in 2016 was unmatched succeeded in wooing the vote of the Al Ahli striker to enable him win the inaugural award.

Ronaldo guided the Portuguese national team to win the 2016 European Championship for the first time as well as winning the Uefa Champions League with Real Madrid, a title the White Angels are winning for the eleventh time.

FIFA launched the Best Football Awards after ending its association with the Ballon D'Or.

The football's governing body designed a brand new player of the year trophy and explained how the awards were decided before the ceremony itself.

Accroding to FIFA the winners of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player, and The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach awards, are determined through a combined voting process, in which 50 per cent of the decision is based on the votes of captains (25 per cent) and head coaches (25 per cent) from national teams all around the globe.

The remaining 50 per cent is split equally between an online public ballot of football fans (25 per cent) and submissions from a selected group of media representatives (25 per cent) from all around the world. The vote took place between Friday 4 November and Tuesday 22 November 2016.

Lionel Messi was reported to have hailed Asamoah Gyan as one of the best striker in world football but that was not enough to get the Ghanaian to vote for the Argentina and Barcelona wizard.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

