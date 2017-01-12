Ghana slip down one place to 54th position on FIFA ranking but still NINTH in Africa

Ghana continued to slide on the FIFA ranking as they dropped one place to 54th place in the world ranking but still ranked ninth in Africa.

Despite beating Uzbek side Bunyodkor 2-0 on Tuesday in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly, that was not captured in the latest ranking.

FIFA accounted for 12 A matches were played since the final ranking of 2016.

The top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.

Senegal continue to remain as Africa's No.1 ranked country and also 33rd in the world followed by Ivory Coast (34), Egypt (35) and Tunisia (36).

