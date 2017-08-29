Ghana squad to storm into full scale training today ahead of Congo World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars will start full scale training on Tuesday afternoon ahead of facing Congo on Friday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

GHANASoccernet.com understands 22 players are expected to partake in the field training at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team arrived in Kumasi yesterday (Monday) with 11 players on board.

The technical team recommended a recovery training session with involved ball work on the tennis court of the Golden Tulip Hotel.

