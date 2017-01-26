Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana star Andre Ayew 'blasts' referee Bakary Gassama for defeat to Egypt

Published on: 26 January 2017
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (L) challenges Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Egypt and Ghana in Port-Gentil on January 25, 2017 AFP

Ghana star Andre Ayew had issues with referee Bakary Gassama following his side's 1-0 defeat to Egypt on Wednesday night in their final Group D match.

The West Ham United player said "refereeing should have been better" after the match.

A superb free kick from AS Roma star Mohamed Salah in the first half, however, meant the Ghanaians were relegated to second spot – as they set up a last-eight clash with Group C winners DR Congo on Sunday.

"Refereeing should have been better towards us," Ayew told BeIN Sports channel after the game, without elaborating further.

"We were dominant for long spells especially in the second half. Egypt didn't create many clear-cut chances apart from the free-kick goal."

Group D winners Egypt will now face North African rivals Morocco for a place in the semis when both sides clash at Stade de Port-Gentil on Sunday night.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • papa says:
    January 26, 2017 08:27 am
    thanks for putting this foolish ref on blast. he was obviously paid by Hayatou.
  • Waz Dher says:
    January 26, 2017 09:25 am
    We should stop all the excuses for lost to a better team.What about the late penalty that was denied the Malians when we played against them. Lets be honest sometimes.

