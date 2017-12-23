Ghana star Andre Ayew on target in West Ham 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United

Forward Andre Ayew was among the scorers when West Ham United lost 3-2 at home to Newcastle United at the London stadium on Saturday.

Ayew had the opportunity to draw the hosts level in the 56th minute from the spot but he missed it after international team mate Christian Atsu had given what is believed to be tips to the visitors' goalkeeper who paried the ball away.

The Ghanaian star redeemed himself in the 69th minute by scoring a consolation following a corner kick but wasn't enough to save West Ham United from losing.

This is the first loss to the Hammers in their last four. They are currently lying 17th on the log with a point separating them from relegation.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)