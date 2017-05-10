Ghana star Asamoah Gyan says he's not been treated 'fairly' by Al Ahli fans

On loan Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan believes he has not been treated fairly by the club's supporters.

Gyan, 31, is regaining his form and scoring touch after netting in the side's win over Lokomotiv in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

The Ghana international, on loan from China’s Shanghai SIPG, has struggled to assert himself largely due to recurrent injuries.

The former Sunderland hitman has come under criticism after scoring nine goals in 22 appearances.

But he says Al Ahli fans have been unfair to him.

"For me, I think a lot of people do not understand the game," Gyan said.

"That is what I feel. People don’t feel my situation, they go on what they see. They feel for themselves, they don’t feel for me – the player – all season, because I’ve not been consistent.

"You cannot expect a player to be 100 per cent when he goes on and off, on and off. They know what I can do when I was playing consistently."

