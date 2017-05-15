Ghana star Christian Atsu in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move

Newcastle United are locked up in negotiation with Chelsea over a permanent move for winger Christian Atsu, Sky Sports are reporting.

The reports claim the Magpies are holding discussions with the English Premier League champions regarding the future of the Ghana international.

Atsu, 25, impressed heavily on loan at St James' Park where he played an influential role as the side secured qualification back to the Premier League.

Newcastle have activated a clause in his loan contract to sign him for £6.5m on a four-year deal.

And it’s suggested Rafa Benitez is thrashing out the details with Atsu and the Blues.

Atsu dazzled on loan in the north east this season and has helped them win promotion back to the top flight.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian bagged five goals and provided three assists in 32 league appearances for Rafa Benitez's side.

