Ghana star Christian Atsu insists Cameroon will fall in 2017 AFCON semis clash
C. Atsu
Ghana winger Christian Atsu insists they will identify Cameroon's weakness and exploit it to win Thursday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash.
The Newcastle United playmaker has his eyes on the final of the tournament which comes off on Sunday.
"We are in the semi-finals. We are going to relax and prepare for the Cameroon test,'' Atsu said
"I cannot predict football. I just hope that we get to the final in the end.
"We are meeting Cameroon in semi-finals so we will check and see their weaknesses and work towards that.
The Black Stars are facing the Indomitable Lions in a re-run of their 2008 semi-final clash which they lost 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
By Nuhu Adams
Topsey Speaks... says:February 01, 2017 01:50 pm