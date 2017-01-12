Ghana star Christian Atsu worried over Newcastle United place after AFCON

Ghana wideman Christian Atsu says his club career could be jeopardized amid fears he will lose his place on his return to Newcastle United after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 25-year-old is concerned about the timing of the biannnual tournament which threatens the position of players at club level.

Atsu, on loan from Chelsea, has impressed heavily in recent times, becoming a key cog of Rafa Benitez squad.

However, the Ghanaian feels the continental showpiece work against African players due to the timing of the event.

“I think this goes to CAF (Confederation of African Football) because they need to realise that when a player is doing well and goes to AFCON in January, when they come back, there is someone playing in their position and if that person is playing good it is difficult to win it back," he told TV3

“CAF needs to do something about the tournament in January. It needs to be moved to the end of the season.

"For me when the season ends, a lot more people can watch the AFCON because there is no football. There will be more scouts, more fans and that would mean bigger exposure for African football."

The former FC man has raked in three goals for the Magpies so far.

