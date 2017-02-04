Ghana star Essien joins Abramovich and other Chelsea legends as Blues hammer Arsenal 3-1 in Premier League clash

Ghana superstar Michael Essien joined the Chelsea legends in the VIP lounge at the Stamford Bridge as his Chelsea side propelled themselves to a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues legend who is now a free agent joined club owner Roman Abramovich at the stands as they celebrated a massive win over Arsenal to lubricate their chances of lifting the Premier League title.

Chelsea got the Stamford Bridge into a rapturous celebration when Spanish international Marcos Alonso raced them into a 13th minute lead before Eden Hazard conjured his magic with a 53rd minute brilliance to ease past the Gunners.

Arsenal were hoping to crawl into the game until their ex-player Fabregas hammered their coffin with an 85th minute effort.

French international Oliver Giroud pulled a goal back for Arsene Wenger's men in stoppage.

Essien celebrated wildly as the win reminisced of his days at the Bridge when Chelsea emerged Arsenal's boogey-men with Ivorian striker Didider Drogba scored against them anytime them met.

Drogba along with Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko and Essien all watched the clash as Chelsea cruised closer to the league title under Antonio Conte.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)