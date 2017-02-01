Ghana star Jordan Ayew returns to the English Premier League with Swansea City deal

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has returned to top-tier football by signing for Swansea from Aston Villa.

Ayew had been playing in the Championship after Villa got relegated last season.

The 23-year-old struggled for the first half of the season by scoring just two goals in 21 appearances.

Ayew wants to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother Andre who was a huge hit with Swansea last season after joining from Marseille.

