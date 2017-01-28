Ghana star Michael Essien launches scathing attack on Panathinaikos President and Management

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has launched scathing attacks Panathinaikos President and Management, claiming they are collapsing the Greek club.

The ex-Real Madrid, Chelsea and AC Milan star spent a season with the former Super League winners but exited after his contract ran out.

Panathinaikos have failed to make impact in both European and domestic competitions. The Greens have not won the league title since the 2009/10 season and their stocks are declining.

Essien, who has been without a club since leaving the Athens-based giants, has bluntly stated club President John Alafouzos and his administration is killing the giants.

"Sorry for the port 13, the President and the administration don't not feel the world and are killing a great club like Panathinaikos," he said in a video interview.

The 34-year-old made 13 appearances at the Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in the 2015/16 league season.

