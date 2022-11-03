Ghana star Mohammed Kudus explains why he holds on to the ball for long

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has responded to his critics for complaining about him keeping the ball for too long.

Kudus has come under scrutiny from fans of the Black Stars for over elaboration.

However, the Ajax star explains his role as an attacking midfielder requires him to make the most with the ball at his feet.

“Obviously every player has weaknesses and parts of the game that can be improved. The other side is I get a lot of advice and information from the coaches. I’m an attacking midfielder. You know how I play as a creative player so I don’t really mind losing all the balls but making that one action that leads to the goal [is important],” he told Tv3.

“As a creative player, losing all the balls is a normal thing that happens. I feel with my skills involve taking risks in the game and trying to create stuff on the field of play so that’s how it seems like I’m holding on to the ball but I’m just trying to create stuff for the team. It’s all for the team to win," he added.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to star for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.