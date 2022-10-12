Ghana star Mohammed Kudus reacts after picking goal of the month award

Former Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus is ecstatic after winning Ajax's goal of the month for his screamer against Liverpool.

The Ghana international was overwhelmingly voted the winner by Ajax fans, and he says the award will motivate him to do even better this season.

Kudus blasted the ball straight into the net, stunning Liverpool fans at Anfield, but the Reds recovered to secure a 2-1 win.

“It was one hell of a strike. Thanks to everyone who voted for me. It’s an inspiration for me and I keep working hard,” Kudus said.

The 22-year-old has been in terrific form after his proposed transfer to Everton in the summer transfer window was blocked by Ajax.

He has scored seven goals so far this season in all competitions.