VIDEO: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scores in 3rd game in a row in UEFA Champions League

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus can't stop scoring in the UEFA Champions League after getting on the scoresheet again for Ajax against SSC Napoli on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder who plays as a false nine presently netted his 3rd goal in his 3rd match in the Champions League this campaign.

Kudus has now scored 7 goals in his last 7 appearances in all competitions as he scored the opening goal of the match at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The former Ghana youth star saw Kenneth Taylor's effort deflected off him to beat goalkeeper Alex Meret in the 9th minute.

Napoli responded swiftly as they got the equaliser through Giacomo Raspadori nine minutes later with a header.

Kudus got his very first European goal in the opening group game against Scottish giants Rangers FC when Ajax won 4-0 in the end.

The Ghanaian was named man of the match in that match after setting up another goal.

Kudus scored again in Ajax's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.