Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso shares adorable family photo

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has shared an adorable photo of his family on social media.

Wakaso, on loan at Spanish side Granada from Panathinaikos, is a father to four lovely kids.

The former Celtic man is married to beautiful Nabuza Wakaso.

The Ghana international is certainly a family man as he has continuously shown his love and faith in his family.

They are based in Spain where Wakaso has enjoyed his football over the years.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)