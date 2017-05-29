Ghana star Sulley Muntari's father is dead- reports

Brothers Muntari and Muniru Sulley have lost their father Alhaji Sulley Muniru, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The man known as Alhaji Muniru Muntari, has been battling illness for some time now and a family friend confirmed the news.

He passed on at the 37 military hospital on Monday after he was rushed there following excessive pain.

Alhaji Muniru previously coached Nigerian side Kano Pillars in Northern Nigerian where Muntari was born.

He is also the former El-Kanemi Warriors coach.

