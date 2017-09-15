Ghana star Thomas Partey among five Africans to watch this weekend

Which of the continent's stars could be set for a big weekend across Europe's major leagues?

Abdoulaye Doucoure: The midfield powerhouse has been made to wait for his opportunity to make an impact in the Premier League, but he's making up for lost time this season, and has been outstanding thus far this term.

Marco Silva's team are still unbeaten after four matches, and as well as netting twice - including in the victory at Southampton last weekend - but he's set to be handed a much more defensive brief when Manchester City visit Vicarage Road on Saturday in Kwesé Sports' Match of the Week.

The Citizens are also unbeaten this term, and after demolishing Liverpool last weekend and Feyenoord in week, there are signs that Pep Guardiola's attacking unit are more cohesive than ever before.

Adel Taarabt is back in Serie A, on loan with Genoa, after previously starring in the Italian top flight with AC Milan.

The playmaker impressed in defeat against Udinese last term - operating on the left of a front three - and subsequently praised Genoa coach Ivan Juric for helping him rediscover his love of the game.

The Morocco international insisted that he's now willing to make sacrifices for the team - in a way that he hasn't been in the past - but only time will tell if this new-found professionalism will last.

Genoa face another stern test this weekend when they host undefeated Lazio on Sunday evening.

Gael Kakuta

Gael Kakuta stole the show at the Stade de la Meinau last weekend when he scored the only goal of the game as newly promoted Amiens beat Strasbourg 1-0 away.

The goal capped off an outstanding display by the former Chelsea wonderkid, as he ran the show in the midfield and ensured that Amiens extended their two-game winning streak...having previously lost their opening three matches.

After the match, the Democratic Republic of Congo international outlined his ambition to move to a major club in the future - making no secret of the fact that he sees Amiens as a stepping stone - and he has the opportunity to demonstrate his class when Marseille visit the Stade de la Licorne on Sunday.

Idrissa Gueye: Another midfielder who's set for a testing weekend is Gueye, whose Everton side face an ominous trip to Old Trafford.

The Toffees have been abysmal in recent weeks, lacking dynamism and conviction in three consecutive defeats, failing to find the net in any.

Gueye, the Premier League's most effective tackler last term, was out of sorts for the defeats of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur - picking up bookings in both - but was dropped for Muhammed Besic in the defeat by Atalanta.

Expect him to return to the starting XI for the trip to Old Trafford, where the pressure will be on both he and Morgan Schneiderlin to impose themselves on a Red Devils midfield that will be without injured Paul Pogba.

Thomas Partey is currently enjoying a barnstorming month, in which he scored four times in two games for Ghana - including the Black Stars' first hat-trick since 2014 - in the double-header against Congo-Brazzaville, and has also been excelling in the heart of the midfield for Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old also found the net in the 5-1 rout of Las Palmas at the end of August, and was arguably Atleti's outstanding player in their 0-0 draw at Valencia at the weekend.

He also impressed in the goalless stalemate at Roma in the Champions League, but Diego Simeone will surely be disappointed at his team's failure to find the net in their last two fixtures.

Could Partey, who shone when playing in a more advanced role for Ghana during the international break, catching the eye with his dynamism and his finishing quality, help the Rojiblancos end their goalless run when they host Malaga in Saturday's late kick off?

Source: KweséESPN

