Ghana star Thomas Partey named in CAF Best XI for fourth round World Cup qualifiers
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in the CAF best XI after the fourth round of matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Atletico Madrid star bagged a hat-trick in Ghana's 5-1 thrashing of Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
He was named man of the match at the Stade de Kintele.
Partey was named in a four man midfield comprising Victor Moses (Nigeria), Naim Sliti (Tunisia) and Sadio Mane (Senegal).
By Nuhu Adams