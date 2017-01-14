Ghana stars Christian Atsu sends well wishes to Newcastle United as he sets to thrill at Gabon event

Ghana star Christian Atsu has tweeted well wishes to his Newcastle United side as he looks set to thrill at the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

The 2015 AFCON Golden Boot Award winner is one of the top players in the Ghana squad for the tournament.

He left Newcastle United to join Ghana's camp while in some delirious shape and Rafael Benitez is trying to fashion out his replacement for the weeks he is going to be away.

However the former FC Porto star who's on loan at the St James Park from Chelsea has sent a 'good luck' tweet to his side as they continue their promotion campaign.

Good Luck to @NUFC 🙏🏿💪 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) January 14, 2017

Atsu has been linked with a switch to top clubs in Turkey but manager Rafael Benitez has confidently said there's no chance the 25-year-old would leave the Toons this winter.

