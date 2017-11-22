Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris doubtful for Valenciennes clash due to illness

Lorient could be without Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris for their clash against Valenciennes due to illness, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old has not trained for the past two days to throw his involvement at the Stade du Hainaut into doubt.

It's uncertain if the Ghana international will recover in time for the French Lique 2 game.

Waris has scored just once in five appearances for the side this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)