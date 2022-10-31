Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo facing uncertain future at Bristol City

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is facing doubts as his contract is running down.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate.

The club has not offered the Ghana international a new deal with his current deal set to run out next summer.

The Robins are at the risk of losing the Ghanaian forward and a host of other first-team squad members who are unsure about their long-term future.

The club has been tasked with reducing the wage bill year-on-year and this summer moved players off the books.

Antoine Semenyo is a Bristol City attacker who has taken part in a strong number of their Championship matches in 2022/2023, making 13 appearances overall and accumulating 702 minutes of playing time.

He has started in six of these appearances across their 18 fixtures and been used in a substitute role on seven occasions.

In last season's Championship, Semenyo appeared in 31 games for Bristol City, scored eight goals and provided 12 assists.

Semenyo rejoined Bristol City in July 2020 after a loan spell at Sunderland, for whom he made seven league appearances in total.