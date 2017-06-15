Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan inspects his $200,000 astro-turf gift to his former school

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has inspected the progress of work on his $200,000 astro-turf gift to his former secondary school in his home country.

The UAE-based striker visited Accra Academy Senior High School on Thursday to see for himself the progress of the work before deciding when it will be commissioned.

The project which is aimed at boosting sports in one of Ghana's oldest and popular schools was started in March 2016.

With the project almost near completion, Gyan is on the verge of fulfilling the promise he made to the school's authorities two years ago.

The striker, who had his secondary education at Accra Academy in the early 2000s - was delighted with the progress made.

"As you can see, everything is almost done, we have just some finishing touches to do before we do the commissioning," Gyan told the media.

"I think they [the constructors] have done an incredible job. Personally, I came to inspect it and everything is under control. So I'm very happy for myself for what I have done.

"Sometimes when I pass and I see these things I feel proud of myself. You know, I feel like I'm blessed."

The project is likely to be commissioned before the end of this year.

Gyan has several charitable projects in his home country.

