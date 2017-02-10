Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan rules out retiring from Black Stars

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled out retiring from the Black Stars in the coming months insisting he has the energy to continue playing for his country. The 31-year-old is one of Ghana's most decorated players and is part of the squad that played in the country's first appearance at the World Cup in 2006. Persistent thigh injuries have brought about suggestions that the UAE-based striker must retire from the Black Stars to concentrate on his club career.

However the former Sunderland striker thinks he has the power to continue playing for his country insisting he can beat his injury demons.

“I still have more time to play, I am still active and got energy, though it is not like before, but I can still play," Gyan said.

“As I said there is more time, I am just hoping for good health and injury free that will be the only thing that can help me to last in the game for long.”

Gyan has been credited for the big role he has played in the recent successes of the Black Stars as he has played in three successive World Cups for Ghana since making his debut in 2003

The Al Ahli striker is the country's highest all-time top with 49 goals and has made six successive appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

