Ghana striker believes Uganda among Africa's best ahead of AFCON clash

Asamoah Gyan believes Tuesday's opponents in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations clash in Gabon are one of the best sides in Africa despite thoughts that Ghana must easily defeat Uganda.

The Black Stars captain has watched his side frustrated by Uganda who are returned to Africa's top-flight competition after a long absence.

Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in Tamale in their opening match of the World Cup qualifiers in October, which was followed by a 2-0 loss in Egypt that already puts their participation in Russia next year in serious doubt.

That followed more success for The Cranes in the qualifiers for the 2015 Nations Cup finals when they drew 1-1 in Ghana and beat them 1-0 at home, though they failed to qualify for the finals.

Gyan thinks Uganda must not be regarded as pushovers as they have shown their quality.

"But I want to tell people: Uganda is a great team. They are one of the best teams in Africa right now," the Ghana captain said.

Uganda have qualified for their first Nations Cup tournament since 1978 and are viewed as very much the minnows in a pool that also includes Mali and Egypt.

