Ghana striker David Accam emerges on the radar of Italian clubs Lazio and Bologna

Ghana forward David Accam has emerged on the radar of Italian clubs Lazio and Bologna.

The Chicago Fire striker is being tracked by the two clubs, multiple reports in Italya claimed on Tuesday.

Accam has been impressive for the Major Soccer League side since he joined two years ago.

The Ghana international has tallied 29 goals since joining from Swedish side Helsingborg IF.

Both Lazio and Bologna are reported to have enquired about his availability after monitoring his progress in the MLS.

By Patrick Akoto