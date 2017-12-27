Ghana striker David Accam hails last season's performance as best since joining Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire striker David Accam has hailed last season's performance as the best for the club since joining in 2015.

The 27-year-old bagged 14 goals in all competitions for the Major League Soccer side to finish as the club's top scorer.

The Ghana international, who is on a well deserved break in his native country, is delighted with his season's output.

“For me it was a good season, everything went well, I will say this season have been my best at Chicago Fire,” he said on TV3’s Warm-Up.

“Yes I did well last season but my performance this season was great, scoring goals and making assists.

“It has been a wonderful season for me and my Club and I am very happy for that.”

Accam has won the Chicago Fire Player of the season on two occasions since joining from Swedish side Helsinborg.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)