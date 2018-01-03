Ghana striker David Accam wants to end career at Hearts of Oak

Ghana forward David Accam has reiterated his desire to finish his footballing career at Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

According to the Chicago Fire hitman, he would love to even play for the club looking at the history of the team and how the Phobians thrilled Africa in the early 2000's.

“I’m a very strong Hearts of Oak fan. It’s the club I have supported since childhood. Hearts is a great club and a big club with lots of history and sure I would love to be part of the history of Hearts of Oak,” Accam told SportsObama.com

He added,”I would not hesitate to play for the club and help write more history with them. I would love an opportunity to play for the club.”

The 27 year-old has scored 33 goals in 78 appearances since joining Chicago Fire from Helsingborg in 2015.

