Ghana striker Ebenzer Assifuah has been named Le Havre's Player of the Month for August.

Assifuah beat competition from midfielder Zinedine Ferhat and defender Yacouba Coulibaly.

He scored three goals in four matches which kept Le Havre on top of the table in the month.

Assifuah is playing his first full season with the Ligue 2 side after joining during the January transfer window from Swiss side FC Sion.

