Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah played his first match for French Ligue II side Le Havre on Saturday in the 2-0 defeat at Brest.

Assifuah, an unused substitute at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, came off the bench in the 78th minute.

He replaced Thomas Ayasse, who gave Brest the lead with a 33rd minute own goal.

Assifuah moved to the French second-tier league from Swiss Super League side FC Sion last month.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)