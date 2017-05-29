Ghana striker Edwin Gyasi earns vital point for Aalesund FK in Brann stalemate

Ghana forward Edwin Gyasi scored for Aalesund FK in their away 1-1 stalemate with Brann in the Norwegian Premier division at the Brann Stadion on Sunday.

A 34th minute own goal from Kaj Ramste opened the scoring for Brann.

But the 25-year-old Ghanaian striker grabbed the equaliser for the Orange boys in the 81st minute of the game.

He enjoyed the entire duration of the game.

Gyasi was not called up by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars next month's triple-header.