Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores winner as Athletic beat Villarreal 

Athletic Bilbao beat Villareal 1-0 in the second half thanks to a second-half goal from Inaki Williams.

The Ghana striker's fifth goal of the season ensured that Athletic ended a run of four matches without victory in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Williams scored in the 59th minute, slotting the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper after latching onto Raul Garcia's defence-splitting pass.

The 28-year-old was a threat to Villarreal defenders Pau Torres and Aissa Mandi, who struggled to keep up with his pace, with only poor finishing denying him at least a brace at San Mames.

Williams extended his incredible streak of consecutive La Liga appearances for his club to 245 in his 352nd game for the Basque club.

The former Spain international has been named to Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stages.