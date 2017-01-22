Ghana striker Jordan Ayew believes in his quality and confidence not what critics say

Ghana star Jordan Ayew is not getting bogged down by criticisms about his performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Aston Villa was pilloried after the Black Stars opening match against Uganda but was defended by head coach Avram Grant.

Ayew seems to have silenced his critics after providing the assist- a perfect cross- which was headed in by Asamoah Gyan in the 1-0 win over Mali to book an early quarter-final berth.

''I am always confident because I know the quality I have. The coach and the players have confidence in me so there is no problem,'' Ayew said in a post-match interview.

''Two of our stars (Andre and Asamoah) were not hundred percent so I have to run more and I do that with a good heart and good spirit.''

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s)