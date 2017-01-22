Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew believes in his quality and confidence not what critics say

Published on: 22 January 2017
Jordan Ayew

Ghana star Jordan Ayew is not getting bogged down by criticisms about his performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Aston Villa was pilloried after the Black Stars opening match against Uganda but was defended by head coach Avram Grant.

Ayew seems to have silenced his critics after providing the assist- a perfect cross- which was headed in by Asamoah Gyan in the 1-0 win over Mali to book an early quarter-final berth.

''I am always confident because I know the quality I have. The coach and the players have confidence in me so there is no problem,'' Ayew said in a post-match interview.

''Two of our stars (Andre and Asamoah) were not hundred percent so I have to run more and I do that with a good heart and good spirit.''

  • papa says:
    January 22, 2017 12:12 pm
    All de best ma guy..
  • Mystic says:
    January 22, 2017 12:29 pm
    Where are they(Jordan Ayew's) critics. Common again and criticize him after mali's game. Kwasiafo. Shame unto u all. All that u'ved said about him after the Uganda match was nothing but hatred.
  • Truth Teacher says:
    January 22, 2017 12:52 pm
    @Mystic? Lol shame unto who? All players should learn to take constructive criticism in good faith and work on developing their game. One game does not prove anything in any sport. It requires numerous amount of games to prove ones quality on a consistent basis. Also bare in mind what the topic was in the criticisms that I and many others gave him. It was never that he doesn't have the quality. It was that he is consistently LAZY and selfish, two traits that don't have anything to do with quality. Look at Asamoah Gyan for example, the guy proves his mettle time and one again with his actions. Actions speak louder than words. Again, Jordan Ayew needs to play like he did against the Malians consistently and not take any halves off or games off. Also Jordan is a winger or an attacking midfielder, not a striker so that's where some of the criticisms also came from. If you are assigned to a position, by all means it is the players prerogative to perform those duties of that position. For our Black Stars to succeed, we don't need YES men to fill up their heads. Let's call a spade a spade because it is only for the betterment of the team. As you say, Jordan Ayew released balls more quickly....now wasn't that something he wasn't doing the other games? Let's support this team in all ways and call things as we see it.
  • Truth Teacher says:
    January 22, 2017 01:09 pm
    Correction : As you saw. @mystic I don't agree with the insults others have given him in their own assessments but to say that everyone of us who criticized him did so from a place of hatred is completely ignorant and judgemental of the true constructive criticisms that are there. If you read them with your mind and not your heart you should be able to see that.

