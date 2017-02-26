Ghana striker Jordan Ayew features in Swansea City’s defeat to Chelsea

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew came from the dugout in the 75th minute to play his part in Swansea City’s 3-1 defeat to EPL leaders Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jordan, 25, replaced Thomas Carroll with 15 minutes to end the game in their quest for an equalizer after Lukasz Fabianski’s unpardonable error gave Chelsea the lead.

Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea the lead but were pegged back by Fernando Llorente’s excellent header on the stroke of half-time at the Stamford Bridge, with Fabianski then looking very difficult to beat for a second time.

Jordan looked energetic and powerful upfront for the visitors but his tremendous efforts could not fetch Swansea even a point in the game.

The former Marseilles attacker joined Swansea City on transfer deadline date in exchange for Welsh international defender Neil Taylor, plus a fee from Swansea that can rise to £5 million if undisclosed future conditions are met.

Jordan is expected to replicate the performance of his brother André Ayew who played for Swansea City during the 2015–16 season.

