Ghana striker Jordan Ayew feels reborn at Swansea City

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew feels he's reborn at Swansea City.

Ayew, 25, ended a frustrating spell at the club this season by scoring his first goal in the side's 2-1 win over West Brom.

The Ghana international, who joined the Swans from Aston Villa, reveals he feels reborn.

“It has not been easy for me this season,” Ayew said.

“I came from Aston Villa in January. I was lucky the club had confidence in me

and brought me here.

“I don’t know what to say – thank you is not enough.

“I am so happy here. I feel like I have been reborn.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)