Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is Man of the Match in quarter-final win over DR Congo

Published on: 29 January 2017
Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 2-1 win over DR Congo in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash.

The Aston Villa man opened the scoring with a beautiful curler after collecting a pass from Mubarak Wakaso.

He constantly caused troubles for the Leopards defence with his trikery and pace.

Jordan is the third Ghana player to win the Man of the Match award after Christian Atsu (against Uganda) and Thomas Partey (against Mali).

Jordan Ayew latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations