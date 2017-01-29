Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is Man of the Match in quarter-final win over DR Congo

Jordan Ayew was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 2-1 win over DR Congo in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash.

The Aston Villa man opened the scoring with a beautiful curler after collecting a pass from Mubarak Wakaso.

He constantly caused troubles for the Leopards defence with his trikery and pace.

Jordan is the third Ghana player to win the Man of the Match award after Christian Atsu (against Uganda) and Thomas Partey (against Mali).

