Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea City secure dramatic late win at Watford

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew found the back of the net on Saturday, scoring a late finish to help Swansea City beat Watford and give new manager Carlos Carvalhal victory in his first game in charge of the Welsh side.

It was his second goal in three games and it proved vital as Swansea finished the year with three valuable points as they continue their fight for survival.

In a lively start to the match, Jordan Ayew struck the bar from 25 yards for the visitors before Andre Carrillo headed Watford in front on 11 minutes.

Neither side seized control of the match in a disjointed second half and, as the nervous hosts retreated with five minutes left, Swans substitute Oli McBurnie nodded down for Ayew to convert from close range before substitute Luciano Narsingh converted a rebound to spark ecstatic celebrations in the dugout and the away end.

Swansea following the win have overtaken West Brom, who are now at the foot of the table, and moves them within two points of safety.

